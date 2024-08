Join First 5 California, Legislature in Announcing New Research and Public Campaign to AddressChildcare Affordability

First 5 California is set to hold a press conference to introduce a new initiative aimed at addressing the childcare affordability crisis in California.

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, August 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --WHO: First 5 California WHAT: First 5 California is set to hold a press conference to introduce a new initiative aimed at addressing the childcare affordability crisis in California. The campaign, called "Raise CA Strong," seeks to educate all Californians—whether they are parents or not—about the widespread effects of the current childcare crisis. The initiative will also emphasize the crucial role of childcare as an economic driver, highlighting how its accessibility directly influences workforce participation, business operations, and overall economic productivity. The ultimate goal of this effort is to see greater investment made to affordable and accessible childcare in California.WHERE: 1315 10th StreetState Capitol, Room 317Sacramento, CA 95814WHEN: Tuesday, August 27, 20249:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. PSTAGENDA:9:15-9:30: Guest Arrival9:30-10:00: Welcome + Kickoff RemarksJackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director, First 5 CaliforniaSenator Nancy Skinner, Chair, Legislative Women’s CaucusAssemblymember Cecelia Aguiar-Curry, Vice-Chair, LegislativeWomen’s CaucusDr. Corey Jackson, Assemblymember District 60Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, District 6Assemblymember, Eloise Gómez Reyes, District 50Senator Caroline Menjivar, District 20Senator Monique Limón, District 1910:00-10:30: Interviews + PhotosPHOTO OPPORTUNITIES + INTERVIEWS :Legislative MembersJackie Thu-Huong WongEarly Childhood LeadersHOW TO ENTER:If entering from the L street State Capitol entrance: Go through the security area and turn left down the main hallway to reach the elevator bank. Go to floor three and see room 317 in front.If entering from the N street State Capitol entrance: Go through the security area and turn right down the main hallway. Walk through the rotunda area and to the second elevator bank on the right. Go to the third floor and see room 317 in front.PARKING:Garage parking is available on 10th and L Streets.Street parking is available on N and L Streets.About Raise CA Strong Raise CA Strong is a movement building public support for greater access to affordable childcare for all families in California to promote the well-being, health and education of children, opportunities for families, and a strong economy. The Raise CA Strong effort is sponsored by First 5 California which also works to advance equity in early childhood education in California. For more information, please visit www.raisecastrong.com About First 5 CaliforniaFirst 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five years--to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov ###