Join First 5 California, Legislature in Announcing New Research and Public Campaign to AddressChildcare Affordability
First 5 California is set to hold a press conference to introduce a new initiative aimed at addressing the childcare affordability crisis in California.SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
WHO: First 5 California
WHAT: First 5 California is set to hold a press conference to introduce a new initiative aimed at addressing the childcare affordability crisis in California. The campaign, called "Raise CA Strong," seeks to educate all Californians—whether they are parents or not—about the widespread effects of the current childcare crisis. The initiative will also emphasize the crucial role of childcare as an economic driver, highlighting how its accessibility directly influences workforce participation, business operations, and overall economic productivity. The ultimate goal of this effort is to see greater investment made to affordable and accessible childcare in California.
WHERE: 1315 10th Street
State Capitol, Room 317
Sacramento, CA 95814
WHEN: Tuesday, August 27, 2024
9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. PST
AGENDA:
9:15-9:30: Guest Arrival
9:30-10:00: Welcome + Kickoff Remarks
Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director, First 5 California
Senator Nancy Skinner, Chair, Legislative Women’s Caucus
Assemblymember Cecelia Aguiar-Curry, Vice-Chair, Legislative
Women’s Caucus
Dr. Corey Jackson, Assemblymember District 60
Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, District 6
Assemblymember, Eloise Gómez Reyes, District 50
Senator Caroline Menjivar, District 20
Senator Monique Limón, District 19
10:00-10:30: Interviews + Photos
PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES + INTERVIEWS :
Legislative Members
Jackie Thu-Huong Wong
Early Childhood Leaders
About Raise CA Strong
Raise CA Strong is a movement building public support for greater access to affordable childcare for all families in California to promote the well-being, health and education of children, opportunities for families, and a strong economy. The Raise CA Strong effort is sponsored by First 5 California which also works to advance equity in early childhood education in California. For more information, please visit www.raisecastrong.com.
About First 5 California
First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five years--to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.
