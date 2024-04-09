Klemchuk PLLC Celebrates 15th Anniversary
Klemchuk PLLC celebrates its 15th anniversary, provides innovative solutions to complex problems, and is excited about the future of IP law.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Klemchuk PLLC, a leading litigation, intellectual property (IP), and business law firm, proudly announces its 15th anniversary in April 2024.
“When we established the firm in 2009, we hoped for, but never imagined, the clients we would be able to serve, and the people we would work with,” said Darin M. Klemchuk, founder and managing partner. “We appreciate every step along the way, and how it has created the firm as we know it now.”
Klemchuk took an innovative approach to its law firm structure and how it interacts with clients and manages cases. A set of core values such as “Service: great attitude, puts others first” and “Courage: to do the right thing” guide the day-to-day interactions amongst staff, partners, and vendors.
The firm distinguishes itself by its commitment to client service excellence and providing innovative solutions to complex problems and is excited about the future of IP law.
Klemchuk PLLC is a leading intellectual property law firm focusing on litigation, anti-counterfeiting, trademarks, patents, and business law. The firm helps clients protect innovation and increase market share through investments in IP.
