Government Extends Funding for Homebase Outreach Program

CANADA, August 16 - Released on August 16, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing a one-time grant of $50,000 to The Olive Tree in Lloydminster to expand its Homebase Outreach Program. This funding, provided through the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, is part of the Provincial Approach to Homelessness (PATH).

"Homebase Outreach is a critical resource for those facing homelessness in Lloydminster," Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky said. "With this grant more individuals will have access to the essential community services they need. This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing housing and addictions programs while ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all our communities."

The Homebase Outreach Program, operated by The Olive Tree, is a local response to escalating concerns about homelessness. The program prioritizes immediate housing solutions to empower individuals experiencing homelessness, helping them regain control of their lives and pursue personal growth.

The Olive Tree is a non-profit organization that reconnects isolated individuals and families to supportive communities by providing services for homelessness, hunger relief and education. They partner with the Lloydminster Region Housing Group, the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Residents in Recovery to operate the Homebase Outreach Program.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support from the Government of Saskatchewan," The Olive Tree Chief Operations Officer Jana Thompson said. "This funding will allow us to expand the reach of our Homebase Outreach Program ensuring that more individuals experiencing homelessness in Lloydminster have access to the critical services they need to regain stability and hope."

In October 2023, the Government of Saskatchewan announced PATH with $40.2 million in new funding over two years to create 155 new supportive housing spaces, 120 new permanent emergency shelter spaces, 30 new complex needs emergency shelter spaces and additional community safety and outreach responses.

An additional $16.7 million was invested in 2024-25 to continue the implementation of PATH. This includes a $7.2 million increase to support ongoing emergency shelter operations across the province and a $9.5 million capital investment to continue developing supportive housing spaces in Regina and Saskatoon.

