A public inquest into the death of Daniel Evans will be held September 16 to 20, 2024, at the Travelodge, 106 Circle Drive West, in Saskatoon.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Evans, 33, was found in a low level of consciousness in his cell at the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre on September 2, 2021. EMS was called and he was transferred to the St. Paul's Hospital, where he was treated and put on life support. His condition continued to deteriorate, and life support was terminated on September 14, 2021. He was pronounced deceased at 02:09 hours on September 15, 2021.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person's death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Timothy Hawryluk, K.C. will preside at the inquest.

