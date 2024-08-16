Texas Outpaces Nation In Annual Job Growth Rate

TEXAS, August 16 - August 16, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas growing jobs at a faster rate than the nation over the last 12 months following the release of July employment data. Texas also again set new records for the number of Texans working and the size of the Texas labor force.



“Our skilled and growing workforce is a magnet for innovative businesses and entrepreneurs seeking to expand and succeed,” said Governor Abbott. “As a result, Texas employers added jobs at a faster rate than the nation over the last 12 months and more Texans are working than ever before. The diversity of industries growing across our great state is a testament to the resilience of Texas businesses and the Best Business Climate in America. With increasing investments in education, innovation, and workforce training, we continue to build a bigger, better Texas for all.”



July employment data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Texas Workforce Commission shows:

Texas reached a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,353,700, after growing by 248,900 people over the last 12 months.

Texas reached a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 14,731,400.

Texas added 265,500 non-farm jobs from July 2023 to July 2024, outpacing the nation as a whole in annual growth rate.

The Texas unemployment rate in July of 4.1 percent was 0.2 percentage points below the national rate.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, there are more than half a million job listings in the state. Job seekers are invited to explore opportunities at WorkInTexas.com.



Governor Abbott also recently championed the unique business opportunities that continue to attract companies to Texas during a fireside chat for the Portland Chamber of Commerce.

