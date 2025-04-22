Governor Abbott Holds Call With U.S. Secretary Of Treasury Bessent

TEXAS, April 22 - April 22, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a productive and engaging call with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The Governor and Secretary discussed the booming Texas economy, ongoing trade talks, and progress being made on tax cuts in the U.S. Congress.



Secretary Bessent lauded the strong Texas economy, pointing to its diverse industry sectors, low taxes, and business-friendly climate as key drivers that make the state a national economic powerhouse. Governor Abbott addressed the Texas energy industry, noting that the state leads the country in energy production and ranks among the top states for liquified natural gas (LNG) exports. Governor Abbott and Secretary Bessent also discussed the ongoing trade negotiations between the U.S. and other countries, including Mexico—Texas’ largest and most important trading partner. The Governor highlighted that Texas is the top exporting state in the nation for 23 years in a row, a leader in driving the state and nation’s economic growth.



Additionally, Governor Abbott and Secretary Bessent discussed progress on federal tax cut legislation in Congress. The Secretary noted that the Administration is working with Congress to move the tax bill through the legislative process and to swiftly get it to President Donald Trump for signature.

