The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held yesterday that the complaint by a fair-election advocacy group and several congressional candidates who lost elections in 2020 failed to adequately allege that the state’s election laws and regulations violate the Equal Protection or Due Process clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment.
Ninth Circuit Rejects Challenge to State’s Election Laws
