Canadian Wildfire Smoke Expected to Impact Air Quality

Governor Kathy Hochul today encouraged New York residents and visitors to take appropriate precautions as Canadian wildfire smoke impacts the air quality in the Upper Hudson Valley and Adirondack regions. Air Quality Index (AQI) levels are expected to reach ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups' and an air quality health advisory for Fine Particulate Matter was issued until midnight Friday, August 16. New Yorkers in vulnerable groups should avoid exertion outdoors and watch for symptoms when exposed to the outdoors. Vulnerable individuals include those with cardiovascular disease (e.g., congestive heart failure, history of prior heart attack) or lung disease (e.g., asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), as well as children under 18, adults 65 and older, and pregnant people. To check your location's current air quality, go to www.airnow.gov.

“Public safety is my top priority and New Yorkers need to be alert today as wildfire smoke starts to impact certain regions of the State,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage vulnerable New Yorkers to pay attention to the State’s Air Quality Health Advisories and take necessary precautions to stay safe.”

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is tracking smoke traveling across the Northeast from wildfires in Canada that is forecasted to reach surface levels and result in levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) being Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

DEC and the State Department of Health (DOH) issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the Upper Hudson Valley and Adirondack regions for Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, until midnight. The Upper Hudson Valley Air Quality Health Advisory region includes Albany, Columbia, Fulton, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, and Washington counties; the Adirondacks Air Quality Health Advisory region includes which includes Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, northern Herkimer, Lewis, St. Lawrence, and Warren counties. DEC continues to monitor conditions and will update the forecast daily.

To keep New Yorkers aware, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation provides daily air quality forecasts to ensure air quality information is available at New Yorkers’ fingertips. While New York State has some of the nation’s most stringent air quality regulations to reduce air pollution and protect public health and the environment, there are certain days that ozone or particulate matter can impact air quality in your community.

AQI Health Guidelines

AQI health guidelines are associated with recommendations to protect impacted populations.

0-50: Good – Air quality is considered satisfactory and air pollution poses little or no risk.

51-100: Moderate – Air quality is acceptable. However, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are usually sensitive to air pollution.

101-150: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups – Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include people with asthma, heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and outdoor workers.

151-200: Unhealthy – Everyone may begin to experience healthy effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

201-300: Very Unhealthy – Health alert. Everyone may experience more serious health effects.

301-500: Hazardous – Health warnings of emergency conditions. The entire population is more likely to be affected.

More information about the New York State Air Quality forecast is available here.

Air pollution can harm public health and natural resources in a variety of ways. Hot summer weather sets the stage for two major pollutants of concern for human health: the formation of ozone and fine particulate matter (PM2.5), tiny solid particles or liquid droplets in the air that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter. Fish and wildlife show harmful effects from acid rain and mercury in the air. Greenhouse gases in the air are changing the world's climate and contributing to harmful impacts including extreme heat, deadly flooding, drought, fires, rising sea levels, and severe storms.

To stay up-to-date with announcements from DEC, sign up to receive Air Quality Alerts through DEC Delivers. Visit dec.ny.gov for updated forecasts and information about air quality index levels, and the Department of Health website for information on health risks and precautions related to air quality.