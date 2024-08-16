The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) is excited to announce an upcoming competitive grant opportunity, The Nebraska “Grow your Own” Teacher Apprenticeship Competitive Grant, that will be released publicly in the coming days.

This upcoming competitive grant opportunity will provide grant funding to in-state, approved Educator Preparation Provider (EPP) applicants, who will in turn agree to partner with one or more Nebraska public school districts, educational service units, (ESU) or private school employers to design and administer a ‘Grow Your Own” style Teacher Registered Apprenticeship Program.

This grant will leverage both LB 705 funding and State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula Grant Funds from the U.S. Department of Labor to provide apprenticeship based educator preparation opportunities in Nebraska. Those entities who wish to partner with an Educator Preparation Program are encouraged to contact the college or university about applying and participating in the program.

For further information please contact Jim Kent, jim.kent@nebraska.gov or call 402-314-4432. You may also access announcement materials at Nebraska Teacher Apprenticeship and Nebraska “Grow Your Own” Teacher Apprenticeship