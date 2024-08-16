Horsethief Campground closed as crews battle Snag Fire

At the request of fire operations personnel, Idaho Fish and Game has closed the Horsethief Reservoir campgrounds as firefighters work to protect the area from the Snag Fire. Camping and day use will remain closed until further notice.

Additionally, fire crews are asking people to avoid the area in general while firefighting efforts are active, for the safety of firefighting personnel and the public.

With several fires actively burning around the Southwest Region and fall hunting seasons fast approaching, Fish and Game reminds hunters heading into the backcountry to check with Forest Service ranger district offices or county sheriffs’ offices for fire closures in their hunt areas — and to check frequently. Fire conditions and associated road and area closures can change rapidly.

Hunters can find general fire information online using the Incident Information System (InciWeb) at https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/.

Hunters can also find the location of fires in relation to hunting units on the Hunt Planner map page.

To display fire information on the Hunt Planner map: