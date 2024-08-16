River notice 17-24 location plan

Navigation information - Pontoons at Stranmillis 19 August - 16 September 2024.

Notice is hereby given that Drift NI have been given permission to erect a temporary floating event space linked to the existing downstream pontoons at Stranmillis Weir. The event space will be constructed utilising 3 Nr. 8m x 3m connected pontoons as per the attached plan. The pontoon will be lit during the hours of darkness and a line of warning buys will be in place 30m downstream from the pontoons.