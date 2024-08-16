Submit Release
MDC offers introductory kayaking event at DC Rogers Lake Aug. 31

FAYETTE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to get outdoors and connect with nature through kayaking on Aug. 31 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Participants with little to no kayaking experience are welcome, and staff will provide instruction on kayaking techniques for those new to the sport.

All kayaking equipment will be provided, and participants are asked to wear closed-toe shoes, bring a water bottle, and to dress for the weather. This event is open to participants ages 9 and up, and prior registration is required. Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4EG.

Questions about this event can be sent to Ethan Regan at ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov. DC Rogers Lake is located on County Road 205 in Fayette.

