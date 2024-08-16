John Michael Nilles 1930-2024

John Michael Nilles (Mike) passed away on August 7, 2024. He was born on August 20, 1930 in Langdon, ND and grew up in Fargo, ND.

Mike was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, class of 1948 and attended college at Saint John’s University in Collegeville, MN. He paused his studies to serve in the Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Biloxi, MS. He returned to Saint John’s and graduated in 1955 and went on to earn a law degree at the University of North Dakota graduating second in his class. Mike married Barbara Ann Cook of Tracy, MN in 1957. They were married for 59 years and had 6 children and 3 grandchildren.

Following law school, he joined his father John J. Nilles at the firm then known as Nilles, Oehlert, and Nilles. Mike practiced law at the Nilles firm until 1989 when he accepted the position of General Counsel at Metropolitan Bank and he and Barbara moved to Eden Prairie, MN. He led a rich and productive professional life including appearing on PBS’s Ask a Lawyer, serving as chairman of the board of Southeast Mental Health Center, and arguing several cases before the ND Supreme Court.

Mike was a voracious reader with a particular interest in history and WWII. He had a quick and curious mind with a deep memory for facts and dates on a wide variety of subjects.

His passion for the outdoors was legendary and he was active throughout his life. Trips to BWCA, hunting, fishing, skiing, and tennis were activities he shared with his friends, children, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He followed Johnnies football and was an avid sports fan.

As a life-long Catholic Mike shared his faith openly and led us all by example. He touched many lives with his generosity and leaves a legacy of strength, integrity, loyalty, fun, and love.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Barbara, parents John J. and Isabel Nilles, sister Nancy McLaughlin, brother William O. Nilles, and infant daughter Mary Grace. Survived by children, Terri (Darrel) Farr, Daniel Nilles, Marcia (Paul) Sandberg, Thomas (Jennifer) Nilles, and Peggy (Ray) Hirschuber. Adored grandchildren Madelyn, Michael, and Katherine. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorials to Brighter Days Family Grief Center, specifically to support grieving children through Camp Erin.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 11:00am at the Garden Mausoleum, Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN, 55408.