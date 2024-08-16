Submit Release
Reformation Heritage Books Releases 6-Volume Set of Early Revival Sermons from Charles Spurgeon

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reformation Heritage Books has announced the release of a new six-volume set, "C. H. Spurgeon’s Sermons: Revival Years - New Park Street Pulpit 1855-1860.” The complete set is available now at HeritageBooks.org.

Before preaching to crowds of thousands at the Metropolitan Tabernacle, nineteen-year-old Charles Spurgeon heralded a revival in London at New Park Street Chapel for seven years. In these years, the Holy Spirit moved through Spurgeon’s riveting gospel proclamation to save thousands.

With introductions by Dr. Joel R. Beeke, Dr. Jason K. Allen, and Dr. Geoff Chang, readers will be reminded of the glory of God, Christ, and the gospel through brilliant expositions filled with Spurgeon’s timeless illustrations and memorable wordplay.

About the Author: Charles H. Spurgeon (1834–1892) was an English Baptist pastor at New Park Street Chapel, London (which later became the Metropolitan Tabernacle), for thirty-eight years. Known as the “Prince of Preachers," Spurgeon was one of the nineteenth century's most prolific preachers and writers, and his ministry and legacy continues today through his books, commentaries, and thousands of sermons.

About Reformation Heritage Books: Reformation Heritage Books (RHB) is a publisher and bookseller whose mission is, by the Spirit’s grace, to aim for the conversion of unbelievers and equip the saints to serve Christ and His church through biblical, experiential, and practical ministry, via books, tracts, and other resources. RHB aims that reading material be God-glorifying and be in accord with the Scriptures and historic Reformed creeds for the promotion and defense of the gospel of Jesus Christ. We believe that this purpose is well-served by providing instruction and training that develops knowledge and skills as well as the personal piety and Christian character that is essential for a faithful and growing life in Christ.

