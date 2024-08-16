Submit Release
Governor DeSantis Appoints Three to the State Emergency Response Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Courtney Drummond, Alexis Lambert, and Ivey Yarger to the State Emergency Response Commission.

Courtney Drummond
Drummond is the Senior Vice President of Florida Engineering for The Corradino Group. Previously, he served as the Assistant Secretary for Engineering and Operations at the Florida Department of Transportation. Drummond earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of the West Indies.

Alexis Lambert
Lambert is the Chief of Staff for the Florida Division of Bond Finance. Previously, she served as the Chief of Staff for the Florida Department of Health. She is currently appointed to the Space Florida Board of Directors. Lambert earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and media studies from Mercer University.

Ivey Yarger
Yarger is the Vice President of Rainey Cawthon Distributors. Previously, she served as the Finance Director for the Republican Party of Florida. Yarger earned her bachelor’s degree in political science and her master’s degree in applied American politics and policy from Florida State University

