Governor DeSantis Appoints Four to the Board of Medicine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dr. Steven Christie and Dr. James “Matthew” Knight and the reappointment of Dr. Scot Ackerman and Dr. Hector Vila to the Board of Medicine.

Dr. Steven Christie

Dr. Christie is a Radiologist at Radiology Associates of Florida. With over 20 years of experience as a practicing physician, he currently serves as a Diplomate of the American Board of Radiology. Dr. Christie earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his juris doctor and Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Miami.

Dr. J. “Matthew” Knight

Dr. Knight is the Founder, Owner, and Dermatologist at Knight Dermatology Institute. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology, the President and a Fellow of the Florida Academy of Dermatology, the President of the Central Florida Society of Dermatology, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. Dr. Knight earned his bachelor’s degree in English and his Doctor of Medicine degree from Indiana University.

Dr. Scot Ackerman

Dr. Ackerman is the Medical Director of the Ackerman Cancer Center. He is currently appointed to the Cancer Connect Collaborative and serves as a board member of WeCare Jacksonville. Dr. Ackerman earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Tulane University and his Doctor of Medicine degree from Ross University.

Dr. Hector Vila

Dr. Vila is the Managing Partner and Anesthesiologist at Pediatric Dental Anesthesia Associates. Active in his community, he currently serves as a member of the Florida Society of Anesthesiologists and the Florida Medical Association. Dr. Vila earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and his Doctor of Medicine degree from Louisiana State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

