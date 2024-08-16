Governor DeSantis Appoints Two to the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jaime DiDomenico and Brittany Riner to the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota District Board of Trustees.

Jaime DiDomenico

DiDomenico, of Nokomis, is the Vice President of The Wrench Group, LLC. Active in his community, he currently serves as Treasurer of the Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties Board of Directors and Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County Board of Directors. DiDomenico earned his bachelor’s degree in management and his master’s degree in accounting from Nova Southeastern University.



Brittany Riner

Riner, of Sarasota, is a business and civic leader and currently serves as the President of Liber Consulting. Active in her community, she is currently appointed to the Florida Interagency Coordinating Council for Infants and Toddlers, is a former member of the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board, and the former Chair of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. Riner earned her bachelor’s degree at Duke University and her master’s degree from Stanford University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

