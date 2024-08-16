Governor DeSantis Appoints Six to the Electrical Contractors Licensing Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Douglas Bassett, Rafael Echarri, Robert Lombardo, Kevin McElroy, Donald Smith Jr., and Clarence Tibbs to the Electrical Contractors Licensing Board.

Douglas Bassett

Bassett is the Executive Director and Head of Licensing and Compliance at Comcast Xfinity Home. He currently serves as a National Company Director for the Electronic Security Association and serves on their Government Relations Committee, Bylaws Committee, and Fire Life Safety Committee. Bassett earned his Firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician Certification from Seminole State College of Florida.

Rafael Echarri

Echarri is the President of R & D Electric, Inc. He previously served as a member of the Engineering Contractor’s Association. With over 20 years of experience in the electrical contracting industry, Echarri earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Florida International University.

Robert Lombardo

Lombardo is the President of Lombardo Brokerage Services. Active in his community, he currently serves as President of the Rotary Club of Bonita Springs and is a member of the Bonita Springs Planning Commission. A veteran of the United States Navy, Lombardo earned his bachelor’s degree from Central Connecticut State College.

Kevin D. McElroy III

McElroy is the President and Lead Electrician of Performance One Electrical Services. He has over 28 years of experience as an electrician and an electrical contractor. McElroy is a graduate of the Florida Electrical Apprenticeship and Training Program at Mid Florida Technical College.

Donald Smith Jr.

Smith is the Chief Commercial Officer of Miller Electric Company. Active in his community, he is a member of the American Heart Association Heart Ball Executive Committee, the River Club of Jacksonville Board of Directors, the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees, and the Florida Chamber of Commerce Board of Governors. Smith attended Florida State College at Jacksonville.

Clarence Tibbs

Tibbs is the President of S.T.E. Electrical Systems, Inc and Contractor for HW Automation. Previously, he served as a member of the Lake County Home Builders Association. Tibbs has over 50 years of experience in the electrical field and 35 years of experience as an electrical contractor.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###