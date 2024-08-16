Mayor Bowser Highlights Resources for Youth and Families in the 2024 Back-to-School Guide

(Washington, DC) – Today, with the first day of school for students at DC Public Schools (DCPS) less than two weeks away, Mayor Muriel Bowser released the 2024 Back to School Guide. The guide includes updated information on after school and out-of-school time programs, immunization requirements, transportation options and other resources available to families and students. Families can visit backtoschool.dc.gov to access the guide and find ways to start the school year strong.



“As we approach nearly two decades of transforming our public schools into the bright spot that they are today, there is so much progress for our city to look back on and be proud of; and as we enter this new school year, there’s a lot to look ahead to and be excited about,” said Mayor Bowser in her opening letter. “Let’s work together to make this school year the best one yet.”



This year’s guide includes:

A summary of immunizations required for students in the 2024-2025 school year, linking to a calendar of free immunization clinics available for students in August.

Information about child care and early learning, such as the My Child Care DC online resource and subsidized child care program.

Details on career and technical education programs that prepare DCPS and public charter high school students for high-wage, high-demand careers.

Free after school and out-of-school time opportunities available through DCPS, the Department of Parks and Recreation, the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services, and the Learn24 network.

Tutoring and academic support resources, such as the Office of the State Superintendent for Education’s High-Impact Tutoring Initiative and the DC ReEngagement Center.



Mayor Bowser also encourages families to celebrate the back-to-school season and join District agencies at Back to School Day at RFK on Friday, August 23, from 12 pm to 4 pm. From haircuts to school supplies, families and kids can have fun as they prepare for another great school year. Find more events at backtoschool.dc.gov/events.



Families who have yet to find a school for the 2024-25 school year are urged to apply through the My School DC post-lottery application: apply.myschooldc.dc.gov. For additional support, families can contact the My School DC hotline at (202) 888-6336.

The DCPS school year begins on Monday, August 26 for kindergarten through grade 12. All families who have yet to complete enrollment are urged to visit enrolldcps.dc.gov for enrollment information and guidance.



