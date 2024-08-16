Bowser Administration Highlights Resources for Families of Children with Disabilities

(Washington, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration will welcome hundreds of school leaders to the Office of the State Superintendent of Education’s (OSSE) Special Education Institute: Building Capacity for a Brighter Future. The all-day conference, serving as a kickoff to the 2024-25 school year, will focus on enhancing educators’ knowledge and skills to improve outcomes for students with disabilities.



“The Special Education Institute is a vital part of our efforts to ensure educators have the tools they need to help all students succeed,” said Interim State Superintendent Dr. Antoinette S. Mitchell. “From early childhood intervention services through Strong Start to the DC Special Education Hub, we are committed to providing comprehensive support for students with disabilities.”



Held at the Kellogg Conference Hotel at Gallaudet University, the Special Education Institute is designed for local education agency (LEA) leaders, school leaders, and special education leaders. It features breakout sessions anchored in the Special Education Performance Report (SEPR). The conference complements the services and programs provided by OSSE to help families and educators better serve students with disabilities and improve outcomes.



OSSE Special Education Services and Programs

As families and educators prepare for the start of the 2024-25 school year, they should keep in mind the following services and programs provided OSSE. Follow the links below for more information.

Strong Start Early Intervention Services: The Strong Start DC Early Intervention Program provides early intervention services for infants and toddlers with disabilities and developmental delays. This program is crucial in identifying and addressing developmental issues early, setting the foundation for future educational success.

DC Special Education Hub: The DC Special Education Hub is a vital resource for families, offering tools, information, and support to help them make informed decisions about their child's education. An initiative of the DC Ombudsman for Public Education in partnership with OSSE, the Hub provides multilingual support and hosts events to empower families with knowledge about special education processes and rights.

Student Transportation Services: OSSE's Division of Student Transportation remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and efficient transportation for students with disabilities. This service ensures that students can attend school and related activities without barriers, supporting their educational journey.

Special Education Performance Report (SEPR): Now in its second year, the SEPR provides a detailed evaluation of LEAs' special education programs. This report helps pinpoint areas for improvement and highlights successes, ensuring that LEAs receive the necessary support to enhance their services for students with disabilities.

Special Education Microcredential and Professional Development: OSSE offers robust professional development opportunities for educators through programs that build their capacity to effectively serve students with disabilities, ensuring high-quality instruction and support.

DC Apprenticeship in Teaching Program: The DC Apprenticeship in Teaching program provides cost-free pathways for District paraprofessionals and District high school graduates to become certified teachers in high-demand areas, including special education. This innovative initiative removes financial barriers to entering the teaching profession by providing tuition-free degrees and paid on-the-job learning.

For more information on special education services in the District of Columbia, visit the OSSE website at osse.dc.gov.

