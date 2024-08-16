Guidehealth Appoints Industry Luminaries to Chief Financial Officer and Chief Performance Officer to Accelerate VBC

Roger Ou, currently SVP at CareMax to join as Chief Financial Officer with former McKinsey leader Robert Alterman becoming Chief Performance Officer

DALLAS, TX, US, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guidehealth, a nationally acclaimed, AI-enabled healthcare services provider, today announced the appointment of two industry leaders to its executive team, naming Roger Ou who will join as Chief Financial Officer and Robert Alterman who joins as Chief Performance Officer.

“Roger and Rob bring a unique blend of passion, experience and drive that will position us for success in this new era of value-based care,” said Guidehealth Founder and CEO Dr. Sanjay Doddamani. “With their expertise on our team, we are demonstrating our commitment to ensuring the highest levels of clinical and financial performance for our customers and patients.”

The news follows Guidehealth’s recently announced $14 million seed funding that included participation from Memorial Hermann Health System. Guidehealth partners with top health systems and clinically integrated networks (CINs) across the nation, serving over 500,000 patients. Their technology platform and clinical support services are integrated into provider workflows and enhance care coordination, reduce administrative burdens, and improve quality care gaps, all while lowering overall costs under value-based care (VBC) models.

After experiencing transformative growth over the last year, including the acquisition of Arcadia’s award-winning MSO and VBC services division, the new executive appointments reinforce how Guidehealth is elevating financial and clinical performance as a core part of its offering with new frameworks of performance and financial metrics.

New CFO Roger Ou will bring extensive experience in managing VBC models – particularly in two-sided risk across government and commercial lines of business. Additionally, Ou has a proven track record in overseeing key finance and investor relations functions in his current role as SVP of Finance and Investor Relations at CareMax (NASDAQ: CMAX, CMAXW). As Guidehealth’s CFO, Ou will lead all finance and accounting operations while also providing strategic financial leadership to Guidehealth’s health system and CIN customers.

“Under its new banner and leadership, Guidehealth is building on its legacy as the premier provider of value-based care services and is making huge strides to ensure health systems and clinical networks are delivering value to patients and providers,” said Ou. “I’m looking forward to leading the company’s financial future as we continue to expand our impact across new and existing customers nationwide.”

New Chief Performance Officer Robert Alterman joins Guidehealth from McKinsey & Company, where he was an Associate Partner in the healthcare practice and helped lead McKinsey’s VBC, healthcare private equity and women’s health services. As a thought-leader who has written on a broad range of topics including investing in the new era of value-based care, Alterman has deep experience helping payers and providers succeed in VBC arrangements. His work has included VBC performance acceleration in full-risk Medicare, developing VBC enablement and partnerships strategies, advanced medical-cost analytics, and redesigning risk-bearing primary care and patient workflows to transform overall performance.

At Guidehealth, Alterman will also oversee payer relations in addition to building the company’s performance functions and supporting metrics that enhance client delivery.

“Health systems have a massively underrecognized asset in their clinically integrated networks, which have the potential to become high-performing networks with the right integration and collaboration,” said Alterman. “Guidehealth is uniquely equipped to empower networks to unlock value within their risk contracts and transform how healthcare is delivered for millions of Americans”

Guidehealth works across commercial and government-funded lines of business, supporting quality-gap closure, complex-care management, and delegated payer services. The company was recently recognized as Best in KLAS for the sixth year in a row, achieving the number-one ranking for Value-Based Care Managed Services in 2024.

About Guidehealth

Guidehealth is an advanced technology-driven health services platform that partners with health systems and clinical networks to bring scale and predictable performance to value-based care across all lines of business. The physician-led company augments existing primary care capacity using innovative AI-based protocols, remotely embedded Healthguides™, and a meticulously designed framework to predict those patients most in need of support in and beyond the exam room. For more information, please visit www.guidehealth.com.