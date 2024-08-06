Guidehealth Closes $14 Million Seed Round With Strategic Investment from Memorial Hermann Health System

Southeast Texas health system’s support joins other seed investments from a venture fund, entrepreneurs and healthcare leaders.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guidehealth, a nationally acclaimed, AI-enabled healthcare services provider, today announced it successfully closed $14 million in seed funding. The round included an investment from leading nonprofit health system Memorial Hermann Health System and additional participation from healthcare entrepreneur Sidd Pagadipati and other healthcare investors and industry leaders.

Founded last year, Guidehealth has grown significantly and now works with more than a dozen customers nationwide including top health systems and clinically integrated networks (CINs) that collectively provide care to more than 500,000 lives. Previously acquiring the value-based care managed services division from Arcadia, the company has since doubled its covered lives and revenue.

Guidehealth helps health systems and CINs increase access to care and improve health outcomes under value-based care (VBC) models for all patients, across all lines of business. Its technology platform includes access to many of the leading AI solutions and proprietary AI that builds a unified care plan with predictions on modifiable risk. It also includes clinical support services that integrate directly into provider workflows, empowering them to better coordinate care, reduce administrative burden and close care gaps at lower overall costs.

Guidehealth’s team of Healthguides™ extend the reach of a practice by working with a health system’s clinical team to better care for all patients and their families, including the uninsured. This approach puts its customers on a glidepath to two-sided risk, without giving up contract control with its partners.

“Memorial Hermann is an internationally acclaimed clinical leader whose brand is synonymous with patient-centered, community-based healthcare excellence. Receiving this financial support is an honor, and the strategic expertise its leaders bring to the table is invaluable,” said Dr. Sanjay Doddamani, Founder and CEO of Guidehealth. “As we transform care delivery for health systems and affiliated physician networks, we will continue to enhance our datasets and clinical services that power our award-winning value-based managed services platform.”

Memorial Hermann Health System is one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Texas. With a commitment to the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, high-quality care, the system’s 6,600 affiliated physicians and more than 34,000 employees provide personalized, outcome-oriented experiences across more than 250 care delivery sites throughout the Southeast Texas area.

The health system has a long history of investing in innovative digital health platforms and has previously supported multiple leading primary care and specialty care value-based solutions.

“Succeeding in the current era is challenging for today’s providers and requires working with best-in-class partners who can seamlessly integrate within workflows. We invested in Guidehealth because we believe in their vision to improve health outcomes while lowering overall costs and alleviating the administrative burdens that physicians experience when managing their patient panels,” said Feby Abraham, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Memorial Hermann. “At Memorial Hermann, we strive to provide every member of the community with high-quality, convenient and affordable care. This is what drives us as we redefine health care for the many diverse populations we serve across Greater Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city. We are proud to support like-minded organizations that share our mission and have the potential to positively impact care delivery more broadly across the industry.”

Guidehealth works across commercial and government-funded lines of business, supporting quality-gap closure, complex-care management and delegated payer services. The company was recently recognized as Best in KLAS for the sixth year in a row, achieving the number-one ranking for Value-Based Care Managed Services in 2024.

About Memorial Hermann Health System:

Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 6,600 affiliated physicians and more than 34,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 250 care delivery sites. As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, 17* hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. For 117 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing nearly $500 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.

*Memorial Hermann Health System owns and operates 14 hospitals and has joint ventures with three other hospital facilities, including Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital First Colony, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy.

About Guidehealth:

Guidehealth is an advanced technology-driven health services platform that partners with health systems and clinical networks to bring scale and predictable performance to value-based care across all lines of business. The physician-led company augments existing primary care capacity using innovative AI-based protocols, remotely embedded Healthguides™, and a meticulously designed framework to predict those patients most in need of support in and beyond the exam room. For more information, please visit www.guidehealth.com.