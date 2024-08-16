Author Audrey Tousant Shelby MSW Releases Transformative Book "Pray Without Ceasing: Thirty-One Days in Prayer"
“Discover a Sustainable and Active Prayer Life with Practical Guidance and Personal Reflections”UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audrey Tousant Shelby, MSW, a renowned author, educator, and social worker, is excited to announce the release of her new book, "Pray Without Ceasing: Thirty-One Days in Prayer." This inspiring book offers readers a practical approach to cultivating an active and sustainable prayer life, providing daily reflections and a prayer journal to encourage personal growth and spiritual development.
"Pray Without Ceasing" was born from a profound spiritual experience. While journaling and praying one morning, Audrey heard a soft voice instructing her to write a book about prayer. She immediately noted down the instructions, feeling a deep conviction that she was hearing the Lord. This book is the result of that divine encounter.
In "Pray Without Ceasing," Audrey Tousant Shelby shares her personal journey, revealing the challenges she has faced, including serious family conflicts, health issues, and other difficulties. Through it all, she relied on her faith in God. Each daily entry in the book includes a reflections section and prayer journal, encouraging readers to engage in thoughtful personal reflection, critical thinking, and accountability. This approach helps readers apply the book's methodology to their own Christian walk, inspiring hope and resilience one prayer at a time.
Audrey's authentic and transparent writing style makes "Pray Without Ceasing" relatable and accessible. Her goal is to help people transform their lives by drawing closer to God through prayer. "I want readers to walk away from this book feeling less alone," says Audrey. "Knowing that in the good times and even in trauma, we can connect to God and gain strength to keep going. Life can be good and hard all at the same time, and we can still find peace and fulfillment through investing in our own wellness by attuning to our mental, physical, spiritual, and emotional health." She further elaborated on these in her recent interview with Logan Crawford on The Spotlight Network, assisted by Atticus Publishing. To watch the interview, see the embedded video below.
Audrey Tousant Shelby has dedicated 19 years of her career to serving as a social worker, specializing in the child welfare (foster care) system. Her extensive experience includes providing technical assistance, coaching, training, and workforce development to social workers across California. Currently, she serves as an Assistant Professor of Practicum Education at the University of Southern California. Audrey holds a Master’s in Social Work from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the University of California, Riverside.
"Pray Without Ceasing: Thirty-One Days in Prayer" is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers.
For more information about Audrey Tousant Shelby and her work, please visit The Strategic Vision.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 888-208-9296
email us here
Audrey Tousant Shelby MSW on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford