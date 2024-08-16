Submit Release
Enhancing NaXum's Platform with New Functionalities

NaXum has introduced several updates to improve its platform, making it more efficient and user-friendly for everyone involved.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NaXum has introduced several updates to improve its platform, making it more efficient and user-friendly for everyone involved.

Ahmed Bahnasy, an IS Engineer, developed a tool that helps ensure the correct configuration of digital certificates by matching them with their corresponding keys. This tool also identifies mismatched configurations, making it easier to correct issues quickly.

Mark Vincent Ayo, a Commissions Engineer, created a feature that allows users to upload profile pictures within the mobile app. This new functionality streamlines the process of personalizing user profiles on the platform.

Chinazamekpere Chimbo, a Commissions Engineer, designed a system that enables third-party vendors to place orders directly into NaXum's platform. This feature allows for seamless integration, making it easier for external vendors to work with NaXum.

Rey Abao, a Commissions Engineer, implemented a feature that limits the number of contacts a member can upload to the Contacts page. It ensures that users adhere to specific guidelines based on their membership level, maintaining the platform's efficiency and organization.

These updates reflect NaXum's commitment to continually enhancing its platform, ensuring it remains effective and easy to use.

