'Mi Vida Hermosa' Celebrates Community and Compassion with Music, Culture, and Generosity in Riverside CA 8/17/24
Mi Vida Hermosa - Saturday, August 17, 2024, starting at 12 Noon at White Park on 3885 Market Street in Riverside, CA includes a rich tapestry of music & dance.RIVERSIDE, CA, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare for a day of vibrant culture and heartfelt generosity at the Festival “Mi Vida Hermosa,” which will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2024, starting at 12 Noon. Held at White Park on 3885 Market Street in Riverside, CA this event promises a rich tapestry of music, dance, and community spirit.
A Heartfelt Mission
Gabriel Vasquez, founder of Courageous Heart, intimately understands life’s pain and hardships. Having entered the foster care system at the age of 5 and reunited with his mother at 11, he experienced firsthand the challenges of such a journey. However, darkness did not overcome him. Instead, Gabriel developed a positive mindset, cultivating a compassionate and loving heart, particularly toward children, youth, homelessness, and families in need. Resilience and transformation emerged from a broken heart that refused to give up. Beauty was born from the depths of his woundedness and has developed a strong faith that deeply influences his vision for various communities in need. Gabriel has organized numerous events in Southern California, Las Vegas, Chicago, Mexicali, Tijuana, Rosarito, Valle de Guadalupe, and Mazatlan, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, dedicated to supporting those facing adversity.
The festival“Mi Vida Hermosa” embodies the Courageous Heart mission, providing opportunities to network with other organizations to support families navigating the foster care system (Foster care adoption, foster parents’ education, after-school programs, and support, tutoring and mentorship programs, and workforce development for foster families and families in the community).
Join Us for a Family-Friendly Festival Full of Unforgettable Memories!
The festival will feature an array of diversity, culture, delicious food, carnival games, and family fun-filled activities. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to participate in the Taco and Salsa competition. The festival will host talented performers such as:
- Smooth Sound of Santana** – A tribute to the legendary Carlos Santana.
- Vilma Diaz & La Sonora** – Bringing the best of Colombian cumbia.
- Adelaide Pillar** – Known for her soulful melodies.
- Selena Tribute Band** – Honoring the iconic Selena Quintanilla.
- Los Traviezos del Norte** – Masters of Norteño music.
- Lucha Libre** – Mexican wrestling excitement.
- Ballet Folklorico** – Showcasing traditional Mexican folk dances.
Additionally, the festival will feature a fantastic giveaway of hundreds of backpacks and bikes, reinforcing its commitment to community support.
Making a Difference Together
Gabriel Vasquez emphasizes, “We are confident that this experience will impact the hearts with grace of everyone who joins us at this remarkable event. The Festival “Mi Vida Hermosa” is more than an event—it’s a movement dedicated to fostering compassion and creating lasting change. Everyone is invited to join in this celebration of community and love and to be a part of the impactful work that Courageous Heart continues to champion.
Tickets and Donations
Get your tickets online for just $5 per person at festivalmividahermosa.com, or $15 at the door.
Donations to support Courageous Heart's initiatives can be made at https://courageous-heart.org/make-a-donation/.
Contact Information
For more details, please contact Gabriel Vazquez at (909) 235-2314 or mrg501@hotmail.com.
About Courageous Heart
Courageous Heart is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by Gabriel Vasquez that is dedicated to supporting foster care children, youth, orphans, homeless people, and senior citizens and bringing a special shine to families. Through community events and outreach programs, Courageous Heart aims to provide material support, mentorship, inspiration, mercy, and love to a hurting world.
