FESTIVAL: 'Mi Vida Hermosa' Celebrates Community and Compassion
Vibrant culture at the "Mi Vida Hermosa" festival on Saturday, August 17, 2024, starting at 12 Noon at White Park on 3885 Market Street.RIVERSIDE, CA, USA, July 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare for a day of vibrant culture and heartfelt generosity at the "Mi Vida Hermosa" festival, set to take place on Saturday, August 17, 2024, starting at 12 Noon. Held at White Park on 3885 Market Street, this event promises a rich tapestry of music, dance, and community spirit.
A Heartfelt Mission
The festival is organized by Courageous Heart, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting children in foster care. Through personalized care and mentorship, Courageous Heart aims to instill positive values and nurture the talents of foster children, fostering a sense of community and belonging.
"Our journey has been one of resilience and transformation," shares the organization's spokesperson. "Beauty is born from the depths of woundedness, and our mission is to spread compassion, mercy, and love to those in need."
Join Us For a Celebration of Music and Culture!
The festival will feature an array of talented performers:
- Smooth Sound of Santana – A tribute to the legendary Carlos Santana.
- Vilma Diaz & La Sonora – Bringing the best of Colombian cumbia.
- Adelaide Pillar – Known for her soulful melodies.
- Selena Tribute Band – Honoring the iconic Selena Quintanilla.
- Los Traviezos del Norte – Masters of Norteño music.
- Lucha Libre – Mexican wrestling excitement.
- Ballet Folklorico – Showcasing traditional Mexican folk dances.
Also Includes an Amazing Giveaway of 500 Backpacks and 30+ Bikes!
Tickets are available for $15 per person through Foodie Events at https://festivalmividahermosa.com/.
Donations can also be made to support Courageous Heart's initiatives at https://courageous-heart.org/make-a-donation/.
Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate community, culture, and compassion at the "Mi Vida Hermosa" festival. Mark your calendars and join us for a day filled with music, dance, and the spirit of giving back. Contact Gabriel Vazquez for more information.
Gabriel Vazquez
Courageous Heart
+1 909-235-2314
mrg501@hotmail.com