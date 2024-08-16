Navy Medicine Enterprise established to support readiness and warfighting

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby approved the establishment of the Navy Medicine Enterprise (NME), which is an operationally focused organizational structure providing senior fleet leadership a mechanism to address and prioritize health service support requirements to meet operational objectives, Aug. 14.

The commitment of Navy Medicine to both operational and preventive care is crucial in sustaining our force,” said Kilby. “This is about setting standards of care for our people – from physical and mental health, to training and education. Ensuring our naval medical forces are properly manned, trained, and equipped means we’re ready now and for the future fight.”



The U.S. Navy Surgeon General will lead the NME, providing a single integrated voice of a cooperative partnership operating within existing command structures and U.S. Code Title 10 authorities.

“Navy Medicine warfighters are integrated across every facet of warfighting, whether providing health services with the fleet or from the foundation,” stressed U.S. Navy Surgeon General and Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Rear Adm. Darin Via. “The NME allows us to ensure we are addressing the needs of the fleet, not only through my authorities as the Surgeon General, but also aligned across the authorities of seven resource sponsors, three system commands and every type command.”

NME will address the readiness, and physical and mental health of all warfighters through healthcare services support designed to prevent illness and injury, maximize baseline human performance, and treat and rehabilitate warfighters’ post illness and injury through standardized quality of care, policy, education, training, and the delivery of medical forces in support of the warfighters.

"Health services are the backbone of effective warfighting in the U.S. Navy, ensuring that every Sailor and Marine is mission-ready and resilient,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “The Navy Medicine Enterprise stands as a crucial pillar, providing comprehensive support to fleet commanders by mitigating risks, optimizing human factors, and maintaining peak operational health readiness, ultimately ensuring our enduring overmatch, our warriors, can sustain our maritime dominance and strategic advantage."

The foundation of the NME process will be formed by stakeholders and organizations who are integral to the warfare improvement program who prioritize fleet capabilities and priorities. The NME process also includes coordination with resource sponsors to ensure alignment, reduce duplication, and to achieve organizational goals.

The Fleet Readiness Enterprise construct was established by the Chief of Naval Operations in 2002 to improve efficiency and effectiveness in producing readiness in fleet units and forces, institute structure and process to better support informed decisions on readiness resource allocation and risk mitigation. The enterprise construct enables a more holistic approach to developing fleet recommendations to the Office of the CNO regarding warfighting capabilities and programming.

Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

Story originally posted on DVIDS: Navy Medicine Enterprise established to support readiness and warfighting