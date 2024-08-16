Submit Release
News Search

There were 919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,938 in the last 365 days.

SECNAV Del Toro meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Industry and Trade of the Faroe Islands Høgni Hoydal

Edinburgh, SCOTLAND – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro met with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Industry and Trade of the Faroe Islands Høgni Hoydal, Aug. 15.

The leaders discussed shared security interests in the Arctic Circle, including strategic competition, climate change, fisheries management, and strategic transit routes across the GIUK Gap.  Noting release of the U.S. Department of Defense Arctic Strategy in July, Secretary Del Toro added that the Navy’s forthcoming Arctic strategy would support the DoD strategy across the maritime domain.

Secretary Del Toro thanked Minister Hoydal for his continued support for U.S. Navy submarine port visits to the Faroe Islands, most recently with USS Albany’s (SSN 753) visit in July.     

Secretary Del Toro invited Minister Hoydal to visit him at the Pentagon in Washington D.C.

You just read:

SECNAV Del Toro meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Industry and Trade of the Faroe Islands Høgni Hoydal

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more