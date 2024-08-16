SECNAV Del Toro meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Industry and Trade of the Faroe Islands Høgni Hoydal

Edinburgh, SCOTLAND – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro met with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Industry and Trade of the Faroe Islands Høgni Hoydal, Aug. 15.

The leaders discussed shared security interests in the Arctic Circle, including strategic competition, climate change, fisheries management, and strategic transit routes across the GIUK Gap. Noting release of the U.S. Department of Defense Arctic Strategy in July, Secretary Del Toro added that the Navy’s forthcoming Arctic strategy would support the DoD strategy across the maritime domain.

Secretary Del Toro thanked Minister Hoydal for his continued support for U.S. Navy submarine port visits to the Faroe Islands, most recently with USS Albany’s (SSN 753) visit in July.

Secretary Del Toro invited Minister Hoydal to visit him at the Pentagon in Washington D.C.