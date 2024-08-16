SERVPRO of Shakopee, Savage, and Prior Lake Offers Water Damage Restoration Services

The company provides 24/7 water damage restoration services to residential and commercial clients in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SERVPRO of Shakopee Savage Prior Lake, a leading provider of water damage restoration services, is proud to announce its comprehensive range of solutions for residential and commercial clients in Scott County and Carver County, Minnesota. With nearly 30 years of experience, the company is dedicated to helping property owners recover from water-related disasters quickly and efficiently.

Water damage can strike at any time, causing devastating effects on homes and businesses. SERVPRO of Shakopee Savage Prior Lake understands the urgency of these situations and is always ready to respond with its top-tier equipment and highly-trained technicians. Whether it's a water leak, pipe burst, sewage backup, or basement flood, the company's team is committed to providing swift and thorough water extraction and cleanup services.

"Our focus is on restoring your affected space to its pre-damaged condition," said Ms. Elizabeth McDermott, VP of Communication. "We use advanced equipment to detect hidden moisture and perform water extraction, ensuring that your property is clean, dry, and fully restored. Our customer-focused professionals will assess the damage, explain the restoration process, and document everything along the way."

For commercial properties, water damage can be particularly devastating, causing disruptions in production, revenue, and safety concerns for employees and customers. SERVPRO of Shakopee Savage Prior Lake is equipped to handle jobs of any size or source, from floods to broken pipes, and serves a wide range of industries, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, educational facilities, property management, and food service.

Key Services Include:

• 24/7 Emergency Water Removal: Available around the clock, including holidays and weekends, ensuring that no matter when disaster strikes, help is just a phone call away.

• Residential and Commercial Restoration: SERVPRO provides tailored services for both homes and businesses, with specialized equipment and techniques designed to address the unique needs of each setting.

• Advanced Water Inspection, Extraction, and Drying Equipment: Utilizing cutting-edge technology to ensure that all moisture is detected and removed, preventing future mold growth and structural damage.

• Easier Insurance Claim Process: SERVPRO works closely with insurance companies to streamline the claims process, ensuring a hassle-free experience for clients.

Client testimonials attest to the company's exceptional service and professionalism:

“Service exceeded expectations. Very friendly technicians that explained each step. They reassured me that they could clean and sanitize with damage to our basement. We will be a return customer in the future,” said Amanda Hend, a satisfied client.

Another client, Carol Schiebold, commented, “Fast service in an urgent situation. Friendly, professional staff, knowledgeable and thorough. Highly recommend.”

Curtis Brown shared his experience as well: “Very professional and timely. Trustworthy in your time of need. Trevor did a great job and Brittany provided great customer service.”

SERVPRO of Shakopee, Savage, and Prior Lake has grown from just 6 technicians and 3 service vehicles to a staff of over 30 trained and certified individuals with close to 20 service vehicles. The company's growth can be attributed to its commitment to delivering exceptional service and earning customer recommendations.

If you're in need of water damage restoration services, don't hesitate to call +1 (952) 403-1050 or visit the company website. The team is available 24/7, including weekends and holidays, to help you recover from water-related disasters.

About SERVPRO of Shakopee, Savage, and Prior Lake

SERVPRO of Shakopee, Savage, and Prior Lake has been proudly serving the Scott County and Carver County communities for nearly three decades. Owned by Scott Clemente and his wife Liz, the company has grown from a small team to a thriving business, offering a wide range of cleanup, repair, and construction services. Available 24/7, SERVPRO is committed to providing fast, reliable, and professional restoration services to both residential and commercial clients.

For additional information, interview requests, or high-resolution images, please contact Elizabeth McDermott, VP of Communications, at +1 (952) 403-1050 or via email at emcdermott (at) servpro-shakopee (dot) com.

