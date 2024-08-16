Historic Plaque Coming to Kerrville, Texas - The Alamo Letter Society Appoints Scott Bradley as Kerr County Chairman

Photo of Alamo Letter Society Logo Slone McNutt, 8th grader at the Hockaday School of Dallas with Texas Senator Bob Hall The Col. William Travis Alamo Letter in front of the Alamo Chapel in San Antonio

The Alamo Letter Society is dedicated to the two leading Tejanos of the Texas Revolution, Jose Antonio Navarro and Juan Seguín.

Texas creates few men like Scott Bradley. He is a Texan to his toenails. He loves history and will get everything accomplished in short order in Kerr County.” — Lee William "Bill" McNutt, Founder Alamo Letter Society

UNIVERSITY PARK, TEXAS, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alamo Letter Society is honored to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott Bradley of Kerrville, Texas, the former President of the Texas Student Housing Authority, as the Kerr County Chair of the Alamo Letter Society.

Mr. Bradley grew up in Fort Stockton, Texas. He earned degrees from Texas Tech University, and Southern Methodist University Law School. Mr. Bradley married Mrs. Kelly Bradley, founder of Metroport Meals on Wheels, and they now live in Kerrville, Texas.

Lee William "Bill" McNutt, of University Park, Texas, Co-Founder of the Alamo Letter Society, said, "Texas creates few men like Scott Bradley. He is a Texan to his toenails. He loves history and will get everything accomplished in short order in Kerr County."

The Alamo Letter Society originated from a 13-year-old Texas student, Sloane McNutt, while on a family trip to the Alamo in January 2023. While looking at William Barrett Travis’ historic “Victory or Death” letter on a bronze plaque in front of the Alamo chapel, Sloane asked her father, Bill McNutt, “Why do people have to go all the way to the Alamo to see the letter? This plaque with the letter should be all over Texas!” With this question in mind, the idea for the Alamo Letter Society was born.

“We need to educate young people of that tradition,” said Bradley, “of standing for freedom.”

McNutt recruited his fellow Vanderbilt University graduate, Rosser Newton, Sr., and US Army SGM (Ret) John Vick to aid in the creation of this organization. The Alamo Letter Society launched on Veterans Day in 2023 with the following mission statement: To educate current and future Texans about their forefathers’ armed struggle for Freedom and Liberty through the placement of a large bronze plaque containing Col. William Barrett Travis's Alamo "Victory or Death" letter, in all 254 Texas Courthouses.

“The spirit of the Alamo Letter has been carried by the generations of Texas fighting men to every Battlefield. The Texas soldier always finds a way forward,” said John Vick, Co-Founder & Chairman of the 501(c)(3).

The Alamo letter, written by William Barrett Travis on February 24, 1836, was only 220 words long and is regarded by history as an emblem of freedom. The Alamo Letter Society is dedicated to the two leading Tejanos of the Texas Revolution, Jose Antonio Navarro and Juan Seguín.

“Travis’ Alamo letter shows us today the essential qualities of being Texan: duty, honor, and self-sacrifice,” said Rosser Newton, Co-Founder.

After graduating from law school, Mr. Bradley spent 4 years practicing in the Dallas District Attorney’s Office.

Bradley later served as the Chairman for the Planning and Zoning Commission in Westlake, Texas for fifteen years. During this time, Mr. Bradley passed many ordinances for Westlake that remain in place today. Mr. Bradley also served for 7 terms as the Mayor of Westlake, 2 terms on the Keller ISD Board of Trustees, and is the founder of Westlake Academy. He continues to practice law, serving as the pro bono attorney and recent past President of the Texas Student Housing Authority, an organization that provides university housing scholarships to graduates of Texas high schools and community colleges.

The date for the Kerr County Alamo Letter Plaque dedication has not yet been set. Mr. Bradley said, “We are very excited about the Alamo Letter project and look forward to working with the Commissioner's Court to gain permission to install the plaque at the Kerr County Courthouse.”

“Freedom is not cheap,” said Bradley. “Somebody has to stand for it.”

ALAMO LETTER SOCIETY

The Alamo Letter Society exists to educate school children, new Texans, and future generations of their forefathers’ fight for Liberty, and Freedom, through the placement of a large, bronze plaque containing the Alamo letter at each of the 254 courthouses in the Lone Star State. For more information, visit www.alamoletter.com

