Sisters of the Valley to Return to Cannifest Celebration in Eureka Next Month
Combining Music, Merriment and Activism in an Annual West-Coast Event
People come from far away, from other countries, as it has become an international event. It's a grand celebration that also weaves in activism and that is what I believe makes it so special.”WINTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sisters of the Valley, known for their healing CBD products and dedication to sustainable farming, are excited to announce their participation in Cannifest 2024. This year marks the 12th anniversary of the renowned music and cannabis festival, which will take place on September 7th and 8th at the Halvorsen Waterfront in Eureka, California.
— Sister Camilla
Cannifest is returning to Humboldt County with a promise of elevated experiences, including world-class musical performances, live art, and a strong focus on cannabis culture and education. The festival offers an opportunity for the community to connect, engage, and celebrate the best of what the cannabis world has to offer.
The Sisters of the Valley will be featured throughout the weekend, offering attendees the chance to meet the Sisters, learn about their mission, and explore their handmade CBD products. Known for their commitment to empowering women and supporting sustainable agriculture, the Sisters are eager to connect with festival-goers who share their passion for natural healing and community-driven initiatives.
Cannifest 2024 will also include the return of the Community Choice Awards, where attendees can vote for their favorite booths, entertainers, artists, and more. This year's event promises more live artists, more opportunities for connection, and an inclusive atmosphere that celebrates the diversity and strength of cannabis culture.
In addition to the music, cannabis, and networking opportunities, the festival will feature the "Yes We Cann!" Community Parade, an all-ages event that highlights the unity and collaboration at the heart of Cannifest. The Sisters of the Valley are honored to be a part of this vibrant celebration and look forward to sharing their message of healing and empowerment with attendees.
Tickets for Cannifest 2024 are available now, and the festival is expected to draw an international audience, continuing its legacy as one of the most anticipated cannabis events of the year. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.cannifest.com.
About the Sisters of the Valley: The Sisters are dedicated to creating plant-based medicine to help people around the world. Inspired by ancient traditions, they work on their small farm in California, growing hemp and mushrooms and producing wellness products by the cycles of the moon. Their mission is to empower women through sustainable agriculture and community-focused business practices.
Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley
+1 209-626-6601
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Cannifest 2023 Short Video