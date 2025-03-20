Sisters of the Valley Mexico: New Merchandise Store Sells Out 1st Batch in the 1st Two Weeks
Now restocked and ready for Spring sales!MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's only been three weeks since the Sisters of the Valley Mexico opened their merchandise store and their first batch of t-shirts sold out two weeks in! Due to the great success of this endeavor, the store has now restocked—just in time to celebrate the first day of spring with sales across all stores.
While the Sisters of the Valley have dabbled in selling merchandise before, their 2017 efforts proved more of a logistical headache than a financial success. "We had all the sizes, different designs, different cuts—it was a nightmare trying to predict what people would buy," said Sister Kate. "Fast forward to 2025, and the Sisters of the Valley Mexico nailed it by keeping it simple: one design, two sizes, no gender labels. And what do you know? The people love it."
The image on the t-shirt is an unfiltered moment of Sister Kate herself, caught in a nameless parking lot en route to a protest—a snapshot of resistance and independence. Sister Kate would never have chosen an image of herself for the merchandise. "I find it unhumble to promote an image of a singular Sister—it’s about the movement, not one person," she explained. "But Sister Camilla ran a poll on social media and apparently, that was the winning image. Then she took a ‘forgiveness rather than permission’ approach when she ordered the first lot."
The success of the Mexico-based store reinforces the Sisters' commitment to community collaboration and economic self-sufficiency outside of restrictive corporate platforms. The store was launched after PayPal arbitrarily shut down the Sisters’ CBD store, citing "narcotics violations"—in spite of the fact that the Sisters work only with non-psychotropic plants and oils, and are licensed and fully compliant with all Federal and State hemp manufacturing laws. The pivot to mushroom coffee and merchandise has allowed supporters to continue backing the movement while sidestepping unjust financial restrictions.
To mark the arrival of spring and the rapid success of the new store, the Sisters are launching two special sales: 25% off all oils at the main Sisters of the Valley store and there is also a sale running on the merchandise in the Sisters of the Valley Mexico store.
"Our mission has always been about sustainability—economic sustainability, health sustainability, and community sustainability," said Sister Camilla. "This is just another way of pivoting in response to banking restrictions, and the store also carries our mood-stabilizing mushroom coffee that we hope many visitors are tempted to try."
The newly restocked merchandise is available now, and the Spring Equinox sale runs through the end of March. UK and European shipments under 150 Euro have VAT tax pre-applied, collected at purchase time, and paid by the store.
