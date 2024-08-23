Do Something Good Celebrate Sweet Women to Party for Good Meet Someone Like You

Recruiting for Good has been running Girls Design Tomorrow leadership development program for the last three years. Attend Love to Celebrate Women Party to learn more LovetoCelebrateWomen.com Celebrate Talented Kickass Women Everyday! Join Today... TheSweetestPartyinLA.com To Inspire The USA! Love to Dine at LA's Sweetest Woman Chef/Owned Restaurant attend Love to Celebrate Women Party at Xuntos www.LovetoCelebrateWomen.com Paris to LA Love to Support Girl Causes and Fine Dining? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow to Join The Sweetest Club in LA TheRoséSocialClub.com Paris to LA! Love to Celebrate Paris in LA! Learn and Practice French While Dining and Shopping...Join The Rosé Club www.CelebrateParisinLA.com

Recruiting for Good sponsors Love to Celebrate Women Who Do More Good at Santa Monica Restaurant Xuntos. 1st 10 Women to RSVP and attend win special treats.

I'm grateful to host Love to Celebrate Women Party at Xuntos owned by Chef Sandra Cordero. I met her at LA Magazine's Best New Restaurants Party earlier this year!”” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good & Girls Design Tomorrow

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl causes.Recruiting for Good is celebrating women who do more GOOD in the community with The Sweetest Tapas Party in LA!Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Love to Celebrate Women Party at Sandra Cordero's Xuntos (woman chef/owner restaurant) in Santa Monica.According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Are you 40+ or 50+Kickass doing meaningful work in LA, love to meet like-valued women who share your passion, purpose, and love to play in LA? Attend The Sweetest Party in LA ! Just RSVP Today!"How to Attend The Sweetest Party in LA Celebrating Women?1. RSVP with Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com, please include phone number.2. Love to Celebrate Women who excel at work and are doing 'GOOD' work in the community too.3. Attend and enjoy LA's Best Tapas; and get invites for future dining parties celebrating women in LA.Carlos Cymerman adds, "First '10' Talented Sweet Kickass Women; who RSVP and attend party enter sweet drawing; and win the sweetest rewards! Love to RSVP and follow thru our sweet party is made just for you!"AboutAre you Talented Sweet & Kickass? Attend The Sweetest Party in LA Celebrating Women Just Like You...Who Have Done More GOOD! Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Love to Celebrate Women Party at Xuntos Woman Chef/Owned Restaurant. Tapas Social Party at 5pm, First 10 Women to RSVP and Attend; Enter Special Drawing and Win Sweet Rewards (Everyone Wins). www.LovetoCelebrateWomen.com The Sweetest Party in LA!XuntosGrowing up half-Spanish & half-Dutch, Chef Sandra Cordero spent the school year in Amsterdam & her summers in Spain, on the family farm & A Coruña, Galicia. She entered the front-of-house as a teenager, travelled the world in her 20’s & moved to New York City spending a lot of time in Nolita cafes before coming to Los Angeles to open Royal/T in Culver City. Her kitchen career began here at Grace, followed by Test Kitchen & others before setting off on her own. In 2015 she opened Gasolina Cafe on Ventura Blvd. Woodland Hills, offering Spanish breakfast & lunch and, now, epic Paella Nights. She designed & opened Xuntos in Santa Monica Summer 2023, serving pintxos & tapas 5 blocks from the beach. Cordero is a James Beard WEL Fellow & co-founder of Regarding Her, a national nonprofit supporting women in hospitality. www.XuntosBar.com Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, Support Student Athletes in 2025; and Prepare Amazing Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design Tomorrow™ in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play!Love to Support Girls and Fine Dining in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™, and are rewarding The Sweetest Club Membership; The Rosé Social Club Paris to LA.Love to Celebrate Paris in LA..."Join The Rosé Social Club to Learn (Practice) French While Dining and Shopping. Our Exclusive Immersive French Experience is Exclusively Reserved for Members!"Members earn a $1500 dining gift card to The Sweetest Woman Chef/Owner Restaurants (a.o.c., Violet LA, or Xuntos), and earn exclusive ticketed dining experiences at LA's Best Select Restaurants. To Join The Sweetest Club visit www.TheRoseSocialClub.com Paris to LA!

Grips & Flips is an exceptionally talented 12 year old girl who has been working on Girls Design Tomorrow for the last 3 years; landed her own Gymnastics gig!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.