Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,050 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,021 in the last 365 days.

Order Regarding Electronic Sentence Sheet Application (ESSA), Amendment to Order filed July 22, 2024 and Appointment of Committee

Court News ...

Order Regarding Electronic Sentence Sheet Application (ESSA), Amendment to Order filed July 22, 2024 and Appointment of Committee

The Chief Justice has issued an order holding in abeyance a scheduled expansion of the use of the Electronic Sentence Sheet Application and appointing a Committee to review the current Application

You just read:

Order Regarding Electronic Sentence Sheet Application (ESSA), Amendment to Order filed July 22, 2024 and Appointment of Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more