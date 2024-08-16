Order Regarding Electronic Sentence Sheet Application (ESSA), Amendment to Order filed July 22, 2024 and Appointment of Committee
The Chief Justice has issued an order holding in abeyance a scheduled expansion of the use of the Electronic Sentence Sheet Application and appointing a Committee to review the current Application