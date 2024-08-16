HHS Strengthens Head Start by Requiring Higher Wages for Staff

New Rule will raise most Head Start teacher annual wages by about $10,000

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), announced a new final rule to strengthen Head Start’s ability to recruit and retain qualified staff, improve teacher wages and benefits, and provide consistent quality programming for the children and families they serve. The new rule, titled Supporting the Head Start Workforce and Consistent Quality Programming, will result in a raise for most Head Start teacher annual wages of about $10,000. For nearly 60 years, Head Start has provided high-quality early childhood education to children furthest from opportunity. This rule builds upon the Biden-Harris Administration’s strong commitment to expanding early childhood programs and creates a path for the Administration and Congress to build the investment in Head Start, continuing the program’s longstanding commitment to provide quality services to children and families.

“For decades Head Start has offered the gold standard in early childhood education to children, putting them on the path to success in school and beyond. However, for too long, the Head Start program has relied on staff who are often paid poverty level wages for their important work,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “This rule will raise wages for thousands of teachers and staff and help ensure that our most vulnerable children have access to this essential educational opportunity.”

“Higher compensation and better benefits for the early childhood workforce ensures quality early education and allows programs to recruit and retain effective early educators. This finalized rule will advance excellence in the services staff provide to the children and families we serve,” said ACF Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Jeff Hild.

The rule helps sustain the Head Start program while keeping the number of children served roughly constant with today’s level. The Administration looks forward to working with Congress to ensure funding is robust to continue strengthening the program.

“Over and over again, I hear from Head Start programs that have closed classrooms because they cannot find qualified staff,” said Katie Hamm, ACF Deputy Assistant Secretary for Early Childhood Development. “This rule will reverse this trend and put Head Start on a sustainable path by increasing wages, reducing turnover, and improving quality. After nearly 60 years of Head Start, it’s past time to affirm that fair wages are an essential component of high-quality early childhood education.”

The rule requires programs to improve wages, benefits, and job quality for Head Start educators and other staff, as well as enhance program quality for children and families. The changes will:

Increase wages to align with preschool teachers in public school settings

Improve benefits for Head Start staff, including health insurance and paid leave, and enhance staff health and wellness supports

Provide flexibility to small Head Start agencies on wage and benefit requirements

Ensure better integration of mental health supports across program services

Improve child health and safety in program facilities

Improve family engagement services

Modernize the processes for programs to identify and meet community needs

The new rule includes important changes to bolster mental health supports for staff and improve family support services. In addition to allowing creative ways to expand access to mental health services for children and staff in the program, the requirements integrate mental health more intentionally with other areas of program services, including family support services and services for expectant families.

“We have listened to the comments submitted by the Head Start community and other experts to ensure this rule truly reflects the needs of the children and staff it is intended to serve. In response, the final rule offers greater flexibility, provides for tailored implementation by small programs, and reduces administrative burden, while still meeting our collective goal of supporting staff and increasing program quality.” said ACF Office of Head Start Director Khari Garvin.

Head Start programs deliver services to children and families in core areas of early learning, health, and family well-being, while engaging parents as partners every step of the way. The Head Start program offers center-based and home-based services for children from birth to age five. Head Start programs operate in every state, many Tribal nations, and several U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico. Services are delivered through 1,600 agencies that tailor the federal program to the local needs of families in their service area.