- Utah’s Office of Homeless Services Releases Annual Data Report Dashboard

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 16, 2024) — The Utah Office of Homeless Services has released the Annual Report Dashboard on Homelessness is Utah’s comprehensive yearly analysis of the state's homeless system and the individuals experiencing homelessness. This dashboard replaces the previously printed annual reports.

This dashboard will be updated annually as new System Performance Measures (SPM), Housing Inventory Count (HIC), and Point-in-Time Count (PIT) data becomes available. This data provides statewide performance measure results. Data from all homeless service providers and housing projects that participate in the Utah Homeless Management Information System (UHMIS) are included in Utah’s Office of Homeless Services reporting.

"Thanks to the nearly $51 million investment from the Utah Legislature, their support for critical initiatives led by the Office of Homeless Services, will have a significant impact. Enhanced data capabilities, prevention strategies, statewide service support, immediate crisis response, and expanded winter services are essential steps toward stability and independence for those experiencing homelessness," said Wayne Niederhauser, State of Utah Homelessness Coordinator.

"The data in this new report demonstrates the significant ongoing need for shelter and housing resources with supportive services. Effective strategies must address the root causes of homelessness to promote long-term stability for individuals and families at risk of, or experiencing homelessness," said Tricia Davis, Director of the Office of Homeless Services.

Utah’s Office of Homeless Services aims to achieve a comprehensive approach to reducing homelessness, with the ultimate goal of making homelessness in Utah rare, brief, and non-recurring.

Making Homelessness Rare: Prevention strategies are essential for making homelessness rare. In 2023, 273,052 (8.2%) of Utah's population was living below the poverty line. Addressing poverty through sustainable economic opportunities, affordable housing initiatives, and robust social safety nets can significantly contribute to preventing homelessness before it occurs. Utah's rapid economic growth and population expansion in recent years have exacerbated the deficit of affordable and deeply affordable housing, as well as strained resources in behavioral health systems across the state.

In 2023, 9,838 Utahns found themselves experiencing homelessness for the first time, 794 more individuals compared to the previous year — a 9% increase

According to the annual Point-in-Time Count, there was a 5% increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness on a single night from 2023.

There was also a 4% increase in individuals experiencing homelessness multiple times compared to 2022, based on UHMIS.

There was a 4% increase in individuals accessing emergency shelter and transitional housing over the course of the year compared to 2022, based on UHMIS.

Utah's homelessness rate is approximately 11 per 10,000 people, significantly lower than the national average of 20 per 10,000. While the national rate has recently increased from 18 to 20 per 10,000, Utah has maintained a stable rate.

Making Homelessness Brief: Robust resources and comprehensive wrap-around services are crucial in ensuring that homelessness is brief and individuals can quickly transition to stable housing. By providing adequate support networks, including addiction and mental health services, job training programs, and access to affordable housing options, communities can effectively mitigate the challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness. The data related to the length of homelessness remained relatively stable from last year.

There was a slight increase in the average length of stay in emergency shelter. Average length of time homeless in emergency shelters increased by 1.21 days or 2%.

In 2023, 80% of individuals engaging with our emergency shelter system spent 90 days or less in shelter, consistent with 2022.

The percentage of individuals staying 12 months or more remained at 2%.

Making Homelessness Non-Recurring: Ongoing supportive services play a crucial role in assisting individuals and families as they transition out of homelessness. These services encompass a range of supports such as housing assistance, job training, transitional housing, case management, financial counseling, and connections to long-term housing solutions. By addressing the multifaceted needs of those exiting homelessness, communities can ensure a more sustainable and successful path towards stable housing and long-term independence. The permanent housing projects with supportive services are highly effective in keeping the most vulnerable in housing.

The number of people returning to homelessness within two years of exiting the system to a permanent housing situation decreased from 30% in 2022 to 25% in 2023.

93% of people housed by long-term housing projects maintained their housing or obtained permanent housing outside the project.

Point-In-Time Count: The 2023 Point-in-Time count, conducted as a statewide one-night count, revealed a 3.7% increase in the number of individuals experiencing homelessness compared to the previous year (from 3,556 in 2022 to 3,687 in 2023).

The dashboard is available at: https://jobs.utah.gov/homelessness/homelessannualdata.html



About The Utah Office of Homeless Services: The Utah Office of Homeless Services strives to work together with communities to make homelessness in Utah rare, brief and non-recurring by providing statewide support of project services, interventions and system performance measures and reporting.

About the Point-in-Time Count: The Point-in-Time count is a physical count of all homeless people living in emergency shelters, transitional housing, and on the streets on a single night. It is mandated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The 2024 count was conducted on Jan. 24. Many factors influence the results of any given count, including weather, organized volunteer efforts, and Continuum of Care (CoC) planning. Within that context, the Point-in-Time count is a valuable tool in calculating a community’s need for homeless services on any given night. It is also the primary tool available for measuring the number of individuals experiencing homelessness who are not enrolled in homeless service projects in the Utah Homeless Management Information System (UHMIS).