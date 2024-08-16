Maine DOE Update – August 16, 2024
From the Maine Department of Education
Reporting Items
Graduation Reporting for SY 2023-2024
If graduation exit codes need to be updated for graduated students after State Synergy rolls over to 2024-2025 on August 15th, please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896 | More
News & Updates
What Makes a Great School in Maine? Join a Measure What Matters Community Conversation
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to host community meetings across Maine to bring educators, parents, students, and business leaders together to discuss a shared vision for our schools. These in-person conversations will take place in August and September across the state. This week we had great conversations in Augusta, Westbrook, Topsham, and York. We need your voice! | More
Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories
Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative Helps Students Learn to White Water Kayak
Six students, ranging from grades 8th to 12th, participated in an Introduction to Whitewater Kayaking Camp offered by the Main Street Skowhegan Organization. Thanks to the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative, these students could participate in the experience at no cost to them. | More
Carrabec Students Trek the Northern Forest Canoe Trail Thanks to Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative
In June, Seven Carrabec High School students joined a Teens to Trails intern and registered Maine Guide Tammy Long on a 30-mile canoe trip along the Northern Forest Canoe Trail on Flagstaff Lake. On this three-day trip, participants navigated the waters via canoe, camped on remote islands, and prepared food over a campfire. Thanks to the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative, the trip and necessary gear were free for all participants. | More
Three Western Maine Administrators Share How Maine DOE Transformational Leaders’ Network Has Improved Their Leadership Practice
An article by Ann Dooling, Maine DOE Transformational Leaders’ Network Facilitator and Maine educator/administrator. Dooling recently interviewed Jodi Ellis, Principal of Meroby Elementary and Rumford Elementary in RSU 10; Tabitha Emery, Principal of Stratton Elementary School at Eustis School Department; and Leanne Condon, Principal and Superintendent of Andover School Department, about what keeps them coming back month after month to the TLN meetings. | More
Professional Learning/Training Opportunities
Pre-K for ME, K for ME, and 1st Grade for ME Professional Learning Communities Offered
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and teacher leaders from across the state are teaming up to offer monthly professional learning communities (PLCs) for educators implementing Pre-K for ME, K for ME, and 1st Grade for ME in their classrooms. | More
Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:
