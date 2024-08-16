Submit Release
PRIB: Senate grateful for 'very good' rating of its performance

PHILIPPINES, August 16 - Press Release
August 16, 2024

SENATE GRATEFUL FOR 'VERY GOOD' RATING OF ITS PERFORMANCE

The Senate, under the leadership of Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero, expressed gratitude for the continued public satisfaction with its performance, as reflected in the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey for the second quarter of 2024.

"The Senate is grateful for the trust that the Filipino people have placed in the institution. This 'very good' rating clearly validates the commitment of each and every senator to serve with integrity and dedication," said Senate spokesperson Arnel Bañas.

The SWS survey, conducted from June 23 to July 1, 2024, showed that 66 percent of respondents were satisfied with the Senate's performance, while 16 percent were dissatisfied. This resulted in a net satisfaction rating of +50 points, classified as "very good."

Bañas, the Senate Deputy Secretary for Administrative and Financial Services, acknowledged the slight decline from the first quarter's +55 rating, noting it as a reminder that there is always room for improvement.

"This slight drop in the ratings is a reminder that the Senate must continue working tirelessly to meet the people's expectations," Bañas said. "It's a challenge for the senators to be even more responsive to the nation's needs and to ensure that their legislative work has a meaningful impact."

Atty. Arnel Jose S. Bañas Spokesperson
16 August 2024

