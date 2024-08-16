17 female cadets to vie for the 'Ms ROTC 2024' national crown

Tolentino: beyond beauty and intelligence, Miss ROTC to highlight leadership, discipline, nationalism among young Filipinas

Seventeen exceptional female cadets of the Reserve Officers' Training (ROTC) program from different colleges and universities across the country will vie for the prestigious 'Miss ROTC 2024' national crown this weekend in Tagaytay City.

"Beyond beauty and intelligence, the Miss ROTC search highlights leadership, discipline, and nationalism among young Filipinas. We see in them the empowered women leaders of our country in the future," according to Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, who conceptualized the Miss ROTC pageant, as well as the Philippine ROTC Games.

Now in its second year, the Miss ROTC national finals will feature cadets from the three major services of the armed forces - Army, Navy, and Air Force. The candidates were the top winners from the regional qualifiers held previously in Bacolod City (Visayas), Zamboanga City (Mindanao), and Cavite province (Luzon), respectively.

"A new feature of the national finals this year is the inclusion of the People's Choice Award. This will allow netizens and the candidates' family, friends, schoolmates and kababayans to help choose the winners by voting for their bets through social media," explained the senator.

The list of candidates and mechanics for voting are posted on the senator's official website: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/Ww9qrvhehNeKEhPC/?mibextid=qi2Omg

The Miss ROTC on Saturday will kick off the national finals of the Philippine ROTC Games, which will officially open on August 18 (Sunday) at the Cavite State University (CvSU) campus in Indang, Cavite.