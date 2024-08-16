Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,021 in the last 365 days.

Tolentino: beyond beauty and intelligence, Miss ROTC to highlight leadership, discipline, nationalism among young Filipinas

PHILIPPINES, August 16 - Press Release
August 16, 2024

17 female cadets to vie for the 'Ms ROTC 2024' national crown
Tolentino: beyond beauty and intelligence, Miss ROTC to highlight leadership, discipline, nationalism among young Filipinas

Seventeen exceptional female cadets of the Reserve Officers' Training (ROTC) program from different colleges and universities across the country will vie for the prestigious 'Miss ROTC 2024' national crown this weekend in Tagaytay City.

"Beyond beauty and intelligence, the Miss ROTC search highlights leadership, discipline, and nationalism among young Filipinas. We see in them the empowered women leaders of our country in the future," according to Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, who conceptualized the Miss ROTC pageant, as well as the Philippine ROTC Games.

Now in its second year, the Miss ROTC national finals will feature cadets from the three major services of the armed forces - Army, Navy, and Air Force. The candidates were the top winners from the regional qualifiers held previously in Bacolod City (Visayas), Zamboanga City (Mindanao), and Cavite province (Luzon), respectively.

"A new feature of the national finals this year is the inclusion of the People's Choice Award. This will allow netizens and the candidates' family, friends, schoolmates and kababayans to help choose the winners by voting for their bets through social media," explained the senator.

The list of candidates and mechanics for voting are posted on the senator's official website: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/Ww9qrvhehNeKEhPC/?mibextid=qi2Omg

The Miss ROTC on Saturday will kick off the national finals of the Philippine ROTC Games, which will officially open on August 18 (Sunday) at the Cavite State University (CvSU) campus in Indang, Cavite.

You just read:

Tolentino: beyond beauty and intelligence, Miss ROTC to highlight leadership, discipline, nationalism among young Filipinas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more