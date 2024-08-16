Submit Release
Penny Crain Announces Debut Book L❤ving

RUTHERFORDTON, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opportunities knock at every door, but only a few have the wisdom to seize them at the right moment. In this spirit, emerging author Penny Crain has announced the release of her debut book, L❤ving. The book is written to inspire readers to live their best lives now, with the aim of having few to no regrets at the end of their journey.

In L❤ving, Crain talks about the philosophy that life’s most rewarding paths are often the ones we tackle alone.

According to Crain, "The best paths are those walked alone because they lead to your destination, not the destination of the herd." This is the book’s central theme that encourages readers to forge their own paths and make choices true to themselves, even if it means walking a solitary road.

When asked about the inspiration behind her book, Crain shared a memory from her youth. "My grandma actually," she recalled. "When I was approximately thirteen years old, my grandmother was getting out of her chair and almost fell. I jumped up and grabbed her to steady her. She looked at me and said, ‘Penny, go and see as much of the world as you can while you can because one day you will be like me and have only your memories and your regrets.’ It didn’t really resonate with me when she said it; however, as I grew older, I could hear those words in my head. I can’t explain it, but it catapulted me into a way of making decisions."

Crain’s book is a compelling invitation for readers to accept opportunities and make life choices that minimize regrets. After sharing her personal experiences and insights, she wishes that readers be encouraged to live authentically and courageously.

L❤ving is coming soon for purchase on Amazon. Readers interested in exploring Crain’s philosophy and finding inspiration for their own journeys can find more information and buy the book on the platform.

