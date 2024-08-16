Chris Leader Encourages Christians to Vote Your Faith with 100 Day Devotional Podcast Countdown to Election Day
For those Christians that believe that Christians should stay out of politics, let me remind you that when Jesus shows up everything changes.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 100 Days to November 5th with Chris Leader, the new podcast from the conservative personality, was designed to be a helpful resource as people of faith navigate this political season. Serving as a countdown to election day, the daily devotional is available now on all platforms.
— Chris Leader
“Christians in America have been told that there is no place for them or their values in culture and government,” says Leader. "Yet, much of the Bible talks about how Christians are to engage with government and culture. The 100 day devotional journey leading to Election Day is a resource for believers to hear how they can and should engage this election season. We must not be silent! We must fight for our values upon which this nation was founded!”
Produced by Ignite Outreach, Inc., 100 Days to November 5th with Chris Leader provides thought-provoking commentary in just a few minutes each day.
"For those Christians that believe that Christians should stay out of politics, let me remind you that when Jesus shows up everything changes,” says Leader. "Jesus rescues, saves, redeems, transforms… the Gospels are filled with stories of Jesus upending the culture of His day and pointing to the Word of God as the playbook for culture. Let’s not be guilty of being silent at such an important time to be heard!"
For more information, visit www.igniteoutreach.org.
About Chris Leader: Dr. Chris Leader lives in South Florida, and serves as the Chief Advisor for the Center for the American Dream at the America First Policy Institute. He is also the Executive Director of Speak for Life and Chief of Staff to Dr. Alveda King. In addition to his work with the pro-life community, Chris serves as the President of Kids Against Hunger and Vote Your Faith, where he seeks to empower human dignity around the world.
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X