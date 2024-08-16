Lang & Schwander Principals Acquire Hotel Engadinerhof in Switzerland
Renovation and repositioning of historic property in Pontresina will showcase Lang & Schwander’s multiple hospitality verticals within their existing ecosystemMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sebastian Lang and Marcus Schwander, founding partners of Miami-headquartered Lang & Schwander, a hotel interior design firm specializing in FF&E (furniture, fixtures, and equipment), have acquired the Hotel Engadinerhof, located in Pontresina, a picturesque mountain village in southeast Switzerland. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
The 85-key hotel, which originally opened in 1905, complements the idyllic Swiss locale with its Belle Epoque hotels and traditional stone houses, all easily accessible by train or automobile from Zurich and adjoining areas.
The Lang & Schwander team, who will take over management of the property, will be conducting a comprehensive renovation of the common areas and guest rooms, spearheaded by Atelier Zürich, the highly regarded Swiss interior design group led by Claudia Silberschmidt.
“This is a life-long dream for both of us,” said Lang. “It affords us the opportunity to implement literally every facet of our organization’s ecosystem into the property – from working alongside an interior design firm, to FF&E fulfillment, to management.”
“This purchase allows us to say to every Lang & Schwander client that we fully appreciate the process in which they may be engaged – from ground-up construction and renovation work to everything in between,” said Schwander.
The Lang & Schwander team works with renowned hospitality professionals, providing a broad range of services throughout the entire construction cycle, from pre-construction FF&E planning to full interior design services.
The Hotel Engadinerhof will remain open throughout its phased renovation, with completion expected in 2026.
About Lang & Schwander
Miami-based Lang & Schwander, which was established by a pair of Swiss hospitality experts and friends, is committed to refining the hospitality industry's approach to design and FF&E (furniture, fixtures, and equipment). Since the company’s inception in 2007, the founders envisioned a company dedicated to providing superior service quality and wholistic FF&E solutions. Lang & Schwander has since become a revered consultancy for the design and FF&E of numerous global projects. With their multi-national team of architects, designers, engineers, and project managers, Lang & Schwander focuses on enhancing guest experiences worldwide. https://www.langschwander.com/
