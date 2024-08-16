BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato visits Cape Town harbour, 20 Aug

Commissioner masiapato to visit cape town harbour as part of monitoring border management activities and movements

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr. Michael Masiapato will undertake a monitoring and evaluation visit to the Port of Cape Town (PECC), Cape Town Harbour on Tuesday, 20 August 2024.

The purpose of the visit is in response to the recently reported increased numbers in cruise liners utilising the port as an international destination of choice. In preparation for the upcoming 2024 and 2025 cruise season is to visit the port to ensure that the port is ready to deal with the projected increase in international visitors.

Cape Town Port of Entry is also the second largest cargo processing seaport and cruise liner in the country with recent rapid increases having mandated the extension of the cruise season to be moved from November to June 2024 due to high demand.

The Commissioner invites members of the media to be part of the short visit to Cape Town Harbour as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Time: 13h30 for 13h45

Border Post: Cape Town Port of entry, Cape Town Harbour

For Media RSVP and interviews please contact

DAC Mmemme Mogotsi

E-mail: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za

Cell: 072 856 4288