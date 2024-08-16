Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,072 in the last 365 days.

BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato visits Cape Town harbour, 20 Aug

Commissioner masiapato to visit cape town harbour as part of monitoring border management activities and movements

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr. Michael Masiapato will undertake a monitoring and evaluation visit to the Port of Cape Town (PECC), Cape Town Harbour on Tuesday, 20 August 2024. 

The purpose of the visit is in response to the recently reported increased numbers in cruise liners utilising the port as an international destination of choice. In preparation for the upcoming 2024 and 2025 cruise season is to visit the port to ensure that the port is ready to deal with the projected increase in international visitors.  

Cape Town Port of Entry is also the second largest cargo processing seaport and cruise liner in the country with recent rapid increases having mandated the extension of the cruise season to be moved from November to June 2024 due to high demand.

The Commissioner invites members of the media to be part of the short visit to Cape Town Harbour as follows: 

Date: Tuesday, 20 August 2024
Time: 13h30 for 13h45

Border Post: Cape Town Port of entry, Cape Town Harbour

For Media RSVP and interviews please contact 

DAC Mmemme Mogotsi 
E-mail: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za 
Cell: 072 856 4288

You just read:

BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato visits Cape Town harbour, 20 Aug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more