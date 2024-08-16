Mowbi Launches Destination Name Drop Wall Art Print Line for Wholesale Sale at the Las Vegas Souvenir & Resort Gift Show
Souvenir art prints with destination “name drops” have a lasting impression. Mowbi has 1,000’s of designs retailers can add their desired location to.
Mowbi has 1,000’s of souvenir designs that retailers can customize with their desired destination names from Acadia National Park to Zion National Park and city names from Albuquerque to Zephyrhills.”SABATTUS, ME, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Souvenir art prints with destination “name drops” have a lasting impression since they adorn walls at home from the living room, bedroom, kitchen or office. Mowbi has 1,000’s of designs that retailers can add names from Acadia National Park to Zion National Park and town names from Albuquerque to Zephyrhills.
— Susan Dahlquist
- - - Visit Mowbi at the Las Vegas Souvenir & Resort Gift Show 2024 in Booth 3022 | August 17th - 20th, 2024 - - -
Art prints range from landscapes to wildlife and include styles from abstract to photo-realistic. Retailers can find just about any souvenir subject.
All prints have an acid-free matte with a cardboard backing board and are packaged in a clear protective bag ready for retail sale.
Art prints are the perfect impulse buy, creating a robust new income source for retailers.
Visit MowbiWholesale.com to explore the captivating world of wholesale art prints and discover how Mowbi can increase retailer's sales.
Susan Dahlquist
Mowbi Life, LLC
+1 207-841-5174
email us here