ADBI-Cambridge Alternative Finance Collaboration Network Course on Practical Data Science in Financial Supervision in Asia and the Pacific

Summary

The pace and scale of technological development presents significant opportunities and challenges for financial regulators, particularly in emerging economies. Digital transformation is driving increased competition and collaboration among traditional entities and emerging players, rewiring the regulatory architecture, introducing new business models, and producing profound shifts in market dynamics.

For many officials in government agencies and financial authorities, crafting effective regulatory frameworks, deploying innovative policy tools, and integrating digital tools within the policymaking process in a context of rapid and widespread technological change poses significant challenges. Regulators in developing countries, particularly within ministries of finance, financial authorities, and macroeconomic regulators, often lack the economic resources, updated skill sets, and personnel capacity to generate agile, adaptive, and resilient regulation and supervision to unlock opportunities and manage risks in this new environment.

To contribute to bridging this knowledge gap, ADBI, in collaboration with Cambridge University’s Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) and Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education Limited (JBSEEL), is offering a 6-week online course on Practical Data Science in Financial Supervision for government officials from Asia and the Pacific.

The course will equip participants to drive the strategic agenda, application, and responsible use of data science in addressing real-world supervisory challenges. Tapping into data resources presents immense opportunities for improving the effectiveness of policy tools, streamlining organizational processes, and bolstering monitoring and compliance.

ADBI will provide funding for the tuition fees of a select number of qualified applicants for this course.

Objectives

This course aims to enhance policymaking and build future-ready capacity across digital assets, data science, and financial supervision.

Participants who complete the course will: Develop practical, hands-on familiarity with data science, encompassing advanced analytics, data strategy, and management roles that enable application opportunities in the broader financial supervision context. Gain proficiency in utilizing advanced analytics and machine learning techniques to extract meaningful intelligence from raw data, enabling data-driven strategic decisions. Enhance technical data science skills and communication capacities with relevant programming languages, data collection, treatment and analysis, and statistical modeling, and the ability to effectively communicate complex data-driven insights to technical and non-technical stakeholders. Deepen understanding of data governance and ethics to ensure responsible handling of sensitive data, application of good practices, and regulatory compliance.

Gain the ability to effectively communicate complex data-driven insights to technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Target Participants

Government officials who are citizens of Asian Development Bank developing member countries, working for central banks, ministries of finance, and financial supervisory agencies, and are eager to develop their financial skills and contribute to the quality and resilience of their systems with the latest advances and insights.

