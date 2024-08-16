ADBI-Cambridge Alternative Finance Collaboration Network Course on Cambridge Digital Assets for Regulators in Asia and the Pacific

Registration Form Click to register

Summary

In the rapidly evolving landscape of digital assets, recent developments have accelerated the mainstream adoption and integration of cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized finance (DeFi), and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The surge in institutional interest, regulatory advances, and technological innovations has propelled these digital assets into the spotlight, reshaping traditional financial systems and paving the way for a more inclusive and decentralized future. As governments, regulators, financial institutions, and technology pioneers continue to explore the vast potential and grapple with the challenges of blockchain technology and digital assets, the global conversation around their impact on economies, industries, and societal structures grows increasingly dynamic and complex.

The knowledge and practical skills of policy makers will be crucial in capitalizing on the potential of digital assets and mitigating their risks. To support financial regulators and government officials from across Asia and the Pacific in this process, ADBI, in collaboration with Cambridge University’s Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) and Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education Limited (JBSEEL), is offering the 9-week Online Course on Digital Assets for Regulators.

The online program offers regulators, policy makers, and supervisors from Asia and the Pacific the opportunity to learn from the insights and expertise of leading academics and experienced peers and practitioners. The program is designed to explore the digital assets ecosystem, begin to unpack the potential of distributed ledger and blockchain technology, and analyze their transformative effects on the central bank monetary system and beyond. The program is marked by an active learning model, enabling participants to work through case studies, access materials, and discuss key concepts and practical experiences, both in asynchronous forums and live online sessions.

The course will equip regulators with new insights to build and apply their understanding of digital assets, facilitate dialogue, take advantage of learning opportunities pertaining to the risks and opportunities presented by the growing digital asset ecosystem, and examine the merits and drawbacks of various regulatory options.

ADBI will provide funding for the tuition fees of a select number of qualified applicants for this course.

Objectives

This course aims to enhance policymaking and build future-ready capacity across digital assets, maintaining financial stability and handling security risks associated with technological advancements.

Participants who complete the course will: Build understanding and awareness to support digital assets innovation through conducive regulatory frameworks, policy approaches, fiscal incentives, and technological insights. Develop technical expertise and gain up-to-date skills in an emerging area by producing capstone projects with impacts on their institutions to explore the application of digital assets in context. Access and exchange with an emerging community of practice, with access to the global Regulator Knowledge Exchange community platform.



Target Participants

Government officials who are citizens of Asian Development Bank developing member countries who work with financial regulation and technologies, have deep regulatory experience, or have experience with digital assets.

