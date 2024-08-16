ADBI-Cambridge Alternative Finance Collaboration Network Course on Open Banking and Finance for Regulators in Asia and the Pacific

Registration Form Click to register

Summary

In recent years, the financial sector has witnessed a rapid evolution driven by technological innovation. This has given rise to novel concepts such as open banking and open finance. These transformative models bring with them a wave of opportunities and challenges, particularly for regulatory agencies and policy makers navigating this dynamic landscape. Open banking carries considerable potential for improving financial inclusion, strengthening consumer choice, and enhancing competition in financial services but also creates new risks in terms of finance sector fragmentation, stability, and resilience.

Recognizing the need for specialized education in this domain, ADBI, in collaboration with Cambridge University’s Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) and Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education Limited (JBSEEL), is jointly delivering the 8-week Online Course on Open Banking and Finance for Regulators. This is designed for government officials and public policy makers from Asia and the Pacific to address the growing complexities of regulating these emerging financial paradigms.

This course will equip participants with key insights, practical tools, and practical project experience to navigate an increasingly regulatory landscape around open banking and open finance. Ultimately, it will disseminate lessons and good practices that empower financial policy makers and their agencies to develop their open banking and open finance ecosystems, capitalize on the potential of these emerging approaches, and minimize the risks they present.

ADBI will provide funding for the tuition fees of a select number of qualified applicants for this course.

Objectives

This course aims to enhance policymaking and build future-ready capacity across open banking and open finance, maintaining financial stability and handling security risks associated with technological advancements.

Participants who complete the course will: Gain practical tools to visualize information on open banking implementation globally; identify, compare, and contrast country practices; and weigh and balance the risks and opportunities of various approaches Improve conceptual knowledge and building foundational and practical knowledge of open finance terminology, considerations, and implementation approaches. Access an emerging community of practice through the global Regulator Knowledge Exchange community platform.



Target Participants

Government officials who are citizens of Asian Development Bank developing member countries, working for central banks, ministries of finance, financial supervisory agencies, and wish to understand further the policy, economic, technical, legal, regulatory, supervisory, governance, and implementation aspects of open banking and open finance from a comparative context.

Partners