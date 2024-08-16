Statistical Data on Anti-illegal Worker Operations in July 2024
MACAU, August 16 - Concerning the Public Security Police Force’s operations and the Labour Affairs Bureau’s operations as well as various joint operations against illegal workers in July 2024, the figures are set out below:
|
Statistical data on anti-illegal worker operations in July 2024
|
Locations inspected
|
357
|
Suspected illegal workers detected
|
83
The locations inspected included construction sites, private buildings, commercial and industrial establishments, etc.