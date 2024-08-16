Nomination period for Chief Executive Election candidates starts on 29 August

MACAU, August 16 - Individuals interested in becoming a candidate for the post of Chief Executive may submit during a period running from 29 August to 12 September inclusive, a form applying to be a nominee.

The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election today published a notice regarding the timetable for the procedures relating to the Chief Executive Election. It is available at the Chief Executive Election website (www.ece.gov.mo).

The date for the Chief Executive Election has been set for 13 October, according to Executive Order 40/2024 published in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Official Gazette.

During the nomination application period, individuals interested in running in the election, or their representatives, can visit the election affairs reception counter at the Public Administration Building, to obtain the “Nomination Form for Chief Executive Election Candidate” and return it within the nomination application period. Such individuals must also submit and sign a declaration affirming their sincere support for the MSAR Basic Law and their loyalty to the People's Republic of China and its MSAR.

After receiving a nomination application form, the Electoral Affairs Commission will conduct an eligibility review of the nominated individual. The MSAR’s Committee for Safeguarding National Security will assess whether the applicant upholds the MSAR Basic Law, and whether they are loyal to the People's Republic of China and its MSAR. In cases of non-compliance, the Committee for Safeguarding National Security will issue a review opinion – with binding power – to the Electoral Affairs Commission. The Commission will then make a decision on the qualification of the individual seeking nomination. No declaration of objection or judicial appeal is possible against the decision made, in accordance with the review opinion of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security, by the Commission.

According to the Chief Executive Election Law, individuals interested in standing as a candidate for the post of Chief Executive must receive at least 66 nominations drawn from among those people that are members of the Chief Executive Election Committee.