MEC Tertius Simmers vists project updating Seven Passes Road in George

On Monday, 5 August 2024, the Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, paid a visit to the Seven Passes Road, between George and Wilderness. The road has been severely impacted by recent inclement weather conditions.

Sections of this historical road were washed away due to heavy rainfall, also damaging drainage infrastructure which pose the risk of collapse. This left the road unsafe for traffic, and single-lane traffic was subsequently permitted. However, due to a combination of road user behaviour, safety concerns for road users, and efforts to avoid permanent road failure, the road was closed to everyone, including motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The Department is aware that roadworks on the N2 are causing frustration for commuters, and that they opt for using the Seven Passes road to bypass the roadworks and reconnect to the N2. Road users should note that the Seven Passes Road should not be used to bypass N2 roadworks.

The Seven Passes road closure includes access to the Silver Bridge. Due to the age of the bridge, a number of heritage approvals that usually take an extended period of time are required before repair work to the entire affected road section can start, including repairs to the Silver Bridge.

Minister Simmers has acknowledged the uncertainty around the start of repairs, “please know that we have already initiated the preparatory work, including the planning process, and a timeline will be shared as soon as all these processes are in place. Our department's engineers are busy with ongoing assessments of the damage and carefully evaluating all possible design options, while balancing this with the unusual weather patterns experienced. Various slips also require in-depth geotechnical investigation.”

Minister Simmers added that, “we have been alerted by residents and road works personnel that people have gained unlawful access to the road by moving the jersey barriers and disregarding the road closures put in place for public safety. Road users must note that, while damage to roads may not be visible to the naked eye, subterranean damage or threatening slips could lead to injury or worse. I remind road users that when a road is closed, it is closed to all road users.”

